VA Tech Engineered Drones To Soar Through Factory Airspace

The sky’s the limit for a team of recent Virginia Tech engineering graduates who took drones to the next level. Christopher Graveline ’22 and his dynamic team of 10 classmates from four engineering majors in the Interdisciplinary Senior Design Program built a system of autonomous drones to perform indoor package delivery.

Sponsored by Lockheed Martin, these unmanned aerial vehicles will utilize free airspace in factories with crowded floors to more efficiently deliver parts across these large indoor facilities. Never before done, “these drones are at the cutting edge of research and development,” said Graveline.

Throughout the project, the team took advantage of resources available at the University Libraries, specifically the Prototyping and Fusion studios that nurture creativity. “When our drones break, the Prototyping Studio has all the tools we need, such as soldering irons and hand tools, to perform quick repairs,” said Graveline.

Max Ofsa, Prototyping Studio manager, guided the team as needed throughout the project. “Max just so happened to have completed a drone project during his undergrad, and he has been a fountain of knowledge as well as kindly letting us borrow RC transmitters and batteries for testing,” said Graveline.