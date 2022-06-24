Virginia Politicians Respond In Their Own Words to Roe vs Wade Decision

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, that has effectively overturned the 49 year old Roe verses Wade decision, we are providing the responses of Virginia politicians in their own words.

In the order they were received in the newsroom:

“This decision jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turns back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law – reflecting a Court that has increasingly issued politicized rulings that undermine the fundamental rights of Americans. This decision will take control over personal health care decisions away from individuals and give it to politicians in state legislatures across the country. I am heartbroken for the generations of women who now have fewer rights than when they were born, many of whom will be forced into life-threatening or prohibitively expensive circumstances to access health care as a result of this radical decision. For them and for all Virginians and Americans, I will continue working to protect needed access to safe, legal abortion.” – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA)

“Today the Supreme Court ruled that the issue of abortion should not be decided by unelected federal judges, but by the people of the States through their elected representatives. Good and reasonable people can disagree on this issue but now Virginians, not federal judges, can decide its future. The Attorney General will continue to uphold and enforce both the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Virginia.” – VA Attorney General Jason Miyares

“Roe v. Wade was a constitutional error that has produced decades of tragedy. The Supreme Court got the law right today in Dobbs. The Court has returned to the individual states the ability to make their own decisions on this issue. Our task going forward from this decision is to carry on the hard but rewarding work of building a culture that protects, respects, and cherishes life.” – Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA)

“The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states. I’m proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life. The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions. We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life. That’s why I’ve asked Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward. I’ve asked them to do the important work needed and be prepared to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January.” – Governor Glenn Youngkin

“Today, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Dobbs, giving power back to the states to make decisions on abortion. The court has recognized that the 1973 decision was an example of judicial and federal overreach. The important question of abortion has now been returned to statehouses across the country, in order for them to make their own policy decisions – which is exactly what the founding fathers envision when they wrote the 10th amendment to the Constitution. I applaud the Court for recognizing this wrong and having the courage to correct it. I look forward to working with the Governor and the General Assembly in the next legislative session on legislation that respects life. The 10th Amendment to the Constitution says, ‘The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.’ This ruling supports this amendment. – Lt Governor Winsome Sears

“Roe has offered consistent precedent in privacy cases for 50 years. The right to an abortion has been protected by the Court for five decades, entire generations have had access to safe abortions as a right and are now experiencing this right to privacy being ripped away from them.” – Delegate Sam Rasoul