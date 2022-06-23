First Lady Suzanne Youngkin Hosts “Third Spirit of Sisterhood” in Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – On Tuesday, First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin hosted her third Spirit of Sisterhood gathering this year with more than 100 Virginia women and girls at the Taubman Museum of Art. Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James also shared remarks. Other participants included Elizabeth Elmore, public engagement manager for the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and formerly community engagement manager at Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline; Lisa Easter, a security officer at Carilion Clinic and U.S. Air Force and Virginia Army National Guard veteran; Tatum Sheppard, the 2021 Miss Virginia title holder; and Brandi Claytor, a member of the worship team at Valley Church. “Engaging with women from all parts of Virginia remains a top priority and I’m thrilled to be in Roanoke celebrating the bonds that bind us in sisterhood. Discussing universal needs and shared values, while also educating women on resources available to them, is at the heart of this initiative,” said the First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “I was raised as the only girl in my family, so celebrating ‘sisterhood’ means more to me than perhaps most people. In the spirit of sisterhood, I hope that women across Virginia come together, pray for one another, support one another and encourage one another. Sisterhood transcends political boundaries. I’m proud of this initiative and that our Governor and First Lady continue to call for unity and progress in areas that impact Virginians on a daily basis,” said Secretary Kay Coles James. The First Lady promoted her online platforms for engaging with women across the Commonwealth and spoke about the promises kept in the Virginia State Budget and progress on other key issues. Earlier in the day, she met with the contestants of the Miss Virginia scholarship pageant for women and discussed their advocacy platforms and ways to collaborate. For each Sisterhood gathering, the First Lady invites women business owners and leaders to help put on the events. In Roanoke, Taubman Museum of Art Executive Director Cindy Petersen, Kimberly Lunsford of Florals by Kimberly, Lindsey Gilliam of Lindsey Ann’s Florals, Brad & Lauren Foster with Lighting Ninja and women volunteers from the Roanoke Valley backed the First Lady’s initiative. The First Lady’s engagement platforms include her social media pages, Sisterhood website portal at firstlady.virginia.gov and Sisterhood Monthly newsletter that includes information and resources pertinent to Virginia’s women and families