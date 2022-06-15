TRAFFIC ALERT: Detour For Rte. 311/419 Roundabout Construction In Roa. Co. To Begin June 20

SALEM – As part of the construction of a new roundabout, portions of the Route 419 and Route 311 intersection in Roanoke County at Hanging Rock will be closed starting Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. Some drivers will need to detour due to the partial intersection closure for approximately four to six weeks. Detour options include Interstate 81 between exits 140 and 141 and Main Street in Salem. Motorists should be aware of the following impacts:

Traffic will not be able to turn left from Thompson Memorial Drive (Route 311) onto Catawba Valley Drive (Route 311).

Thompson Memorial Drive traffic will not be able to drive straight through the intersection onto Route 419.

Route 419 traffic will not be able to continue straight at the intersection onto Thompson Memorial Drive.

To access the graphic that depicts the traffic pattern at the Route 311 and Route 419 intersection that will be in place from approximately four to six weeks starting June 20, view the project page . The roundabout is anticipated to open to traffic in August or September with work continuing until late fall.

During the partial intersection closure, drivers will need to use alternate routes and can detour using Interstate 81 exit 140 onto Thompson Memorial Drive and exit 141 onto Route 419. Using Main Street in Salem to reroute onto Route 419 or Thompson Memorial Drive around the partial intersection closure is another option.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is replacing the signalized intersection of Route 311 and Route 419 with a roundabout. Constructing a roundabout can enhance safety, improve traffic flow and require lower maintenance costs when compared to traditional intersections.

VDOT awarded the $2.4 million contract to contractor E.C. Pace from Roanoke in February and work on the project began in the spring.