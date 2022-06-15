Martinsville: Free June 21-24 Summer Health Careers Camp for 8th – 10th Graders

Martinsville, Va – New College Institute will be hosting a free Health Careers Camp from June 21 – 24 for students in grades 8 – 10. The camp will be held at NCI at 191 Fayette Street, in Martinsville, VA and registration is currently open for interested students.

Health Careers Camp will provide a week of activities and hands-on experience for 24 rising high school students interested in exploring the exciting world of health care. Students in grades 8 – 10 will have an opportunity to explore the various facets of health care at SOVAH Health, by visiting the simulator and Med/Life helicopter; as well as learning about health and safety careers with Nascar Racing at Martinsville Speedway. The goal of the summer camp is for students to walk away with increased knowledge of multiple health care opportunities allowing them to make a well-informed decision in pursuing a health career of their choice. “Recently a report was released that projected a shortage of low-wage health care workers in the next five years and a shortage of doctors by 2033. Our NCI first-ever Health Careers Camp will explore the many different career paths students can pursue in our area, and hopefully obtain credentials at local institutions that lead to a career in a health care,” explained Janet Copenhaver, NCI Technology Instructor.

During the sessions, students will learn about a variety of health careers through hands-on discovery-based activities and exposure to healthcare education. There will also be opportunities to speak with health professionals, and health career information will be provided. The camp is free and will run from 9am – 2:30pm, June 21 – 24. Snacks and lunch will be provided for campers.