The Salem Museum Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Feature Exhibit

After years of dreaming and hard work, the Salem Museum opened in the Williams-Brown House on June 27, 1992. The Museum is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with a new, free feature exhibit that takes a look back at artifacts and stories now preserved in the Museum’s collections. Some favorite—but rarely seen—objects appear in this eclectic display, including:

a trans-oceanic short-wave radio and other examples of early technology

military equipment from conflicts dating back to the French and Indian War

paintings of the Museum’s historic home, plus photography and sculpture

plus, an explanation for the Museum’s sizable collection of dirt!

For those who are curious about museum operations, the exhibit also explains some of the behind-the-scenes procedures that go into curating, preserving, storing, and displaying objects, and how information about them is recorded and is able to be searched.

Significantly, the Museum’s three decades of success celebrate its founders, members, volunteers, and donors who have given so generously of their time, heirlooms, and financial resources to make the Salem Museum what it is today.

Cheers for 30 Years includes something for all ages and is fun for Salem natives and out-of-town visitors alike. Touchable objects and activities are included. Admission is free.

The exhibit is underwritten by the William and Margaret Robertson Endowment Fund and was designed by Alex Burke, the Museum’s Assistant Director. The exhibit will be on display through the fall.

The Salem Museum & Historical Society is an independent nonprofit organization preserving and celebrating the history of Salem, Virginia, founded in 1802. The Salem Museum is located in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Museum admission is free. The Museum has ample, free parking. 540-389-6760. https://salemmuseum.org/