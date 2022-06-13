$137,000 Awarded from Community Catalyst Funds to Two Local Non-Profits

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has announced it has awarded $137,000 in grants out of its unrestricted Community Catalyst Funds to support two deserving, local non-profits. Unrestricted endowments are particularly powerful as they provide the Foundation with the flexibility over time to seek out and fund highly-effective programs across a wide range of community needs.

Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center was awarded $60,000 to support the launch of Its new Vestibular Testing Program. The grant funding will be used to purchase the necessary equipment to implement the program. There are currently no providers of this service in the Roanoke Valley region, even though dizziness is the second most common complaint heard in doctors’ offices and the number one complaint for individuals over age 70.

Without the equipment and expertise to properly diagnose the root cause of an individual’s dizziness or imbalance, the patient would be forced to either travel hours away for help or see another provider to determine the cause of their symptoms. The Center’s new program will meet the needs of these patients and assist them in quickly diagnosing and ultimately alleviating their distressing symptoms. The Center is also partnering with organizations in the region to make this service accessible and affordable to vulnerable populations.

“We are beyond grateful for the investment from the Community Foundation,” said LeeAnn Linkenhoker, Executive Director, Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center. “Our goal is to help individuals who suffer from dizziness and imbalance, whether insured, underinsured, or uninsured. These funds will truly help us fill a gap in our local healthcare system and help people with these debilitating symptoms recover faster.”

Youth Sports Incorporated was awarded $77,051 to support its extensive youth sports programming. The mission of Youth Sports Incorporated IS to provide cooperative programs that combine sports and education to foster character development, self-esteem, competitive spirit, and teamwork. Its programs serve school-age youth from 3rd to 12th grade and will have approximately 275-325 children enrolled in their programs throughout the year.

In addition to supporting necessities like gym rentals, uniforms, and meals, this grant funding will also be used to cover the fees associated with travel tournaments to give these children valuable life experiences outside of their normal environment

“This grant award from Community Foundation Serving Southwest Virginia was a tremendous boost to our organization,” said Damon Williams, President, Youth Sports Incorporated. “This award provided much needed uniforms, equipment, and facility support and it allows us to provide high quality programs, coaches and mentors for kids of modest means. ”

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has been providing customized philanthropic services to donors for decades by enabling people who love their community to easily give back. The Community Foundation holds nearly $120 million in charitable assets, is comprised of more than 360 permanent endowment funds and has been awarded over $60 million in grants to community institutions since inception.