Hokie Alumni Generosity Hits New High

More than five years ago, Virginia Tech set an ambitious challenge before its alumni community. Hokie Nation has answered the call.

In his 2016 State of the University address, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands stated the goal to grow alumni giving participation from 9 percent to 22 percent by the university’s 150th anniversary year, 2022.

Thanks to the dedication and generosity of Hokie alumni in all 50 states and dozens of countries, the community reached the 22 percent milestone for undergraduate alumni giving on Monday, June 6, more than doubling the participation rate from the end of the 2015-16 fiscal year.

“Together, Hokie Nation has done something remarkable that will shape our university for decades to come,” Sands said. “Thank you to all Hokies who stepped up to make our university stronger. Philanthropy helps us attract and retain top faculty and staff, who teach and inspire our students and conduct research aimed at improving the human condition. This support from our generous alumni will also help ensure that a Virginia Tech education is affordable and accessible.”

Virginia Tech’s annual Giving Day played a key role in making this achievement possible. In fewer than 48 hours, more than 15,700 alumni and other supporters made gifts to hundreds of funds spread throughout all of the university’s colleges, units, and programs.

Other important occasions for Hokie engagement included the return of limited-edition, student-designed Hokie socks for donors who gave during Virginia Tech’s award-winning Giving Tuesday campaign, a unique effort to integrate philanthropy into alumni events, a passionate group of students spreading the word to their peers about the importance of the Senior Class Gift, and a record-breaking show of support for Hokie Athletics’ Drive for 25 campaign.