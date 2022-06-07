Southwest Center Provides Gateway for Opportunity’ to Rural Buchanan County Girls

With steady hands, a trio of high school girls supported their spaghetti tower as they added one last noodle. With a pasta spire shooting straight out of the top like a lightning rod, they were banking on their (perhaps slightly leaning) cathedral’s height to make it a winner.

It sat alongside several other spaghetti-and-marshmallow-frame buildings — some boxy and squat, others slanting precariously. The student builders gathered around, beaming over their creations. One of the girls exclaimed, “I could see myself working in construction!”

And that was exactly the point.

The Virginia Tech Southwest Center brought the girls, all juniors or seniors, from the rural coalfields of Buchanan County, about 125 miles west of Blacksburg, on a two-day tour of campus to spotlight STEM career opportunities. It was also the first taste of life on a college campus for most of the students.

“This is a gateway for opportunity,” said Ruchelle Thornsbury, a counselor at Council High School in Honaker. “In the area we live, we’re so isolated that students don’t know what’s out there.”

Coming from a tiny high school where only a couple dozen students make up an entire junior class, a visit to Blacksburg can open students’ eyes to a whole new world. The trip is free for the students, paid for by a grant from the United Company Foundation of Bristol, Virginia. Over the past several years, about 500 Buchanan County girls have visited Virginia Tech through the program, with 94 percent of those students going on to enroll in college or a technical program after high school.

“This program is a shining example of how the Southwest Center continues to help the university fulfill its land-grant mission and connect Virginia Tech to communities in all corners of the commonwealth,” said Susan Johnstad, director of the Richmond and Newport News centers who led this year’s program. The centers are all part of Outreach and International Affairs. “It’s amazing to watch these girls gain confidence and explore the possibilities of a STEM career.”

A junior at Twin Valley High School in Pilgrim’s Knob, Morgan Lester already knew she wanted to attend college after graduation, but she left campus knowing she wanted to be a Hokie.

“Seeing college in person has been really great. It’s a big campus, but it still has a small-town feel. Everyone is really friendly,” she said. She was captivated by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute’s Smart Roads and their ability to create all kinds of weather conditions to test vehicles.