VA Tech Athletes / Students Push The Science of Sport

Rachel Baxter uses many of the usual tools of athleticism when she gets ready for a pole vaulting competition: track shoes, spandex shorts, and a 14-foot fiberglass Essx pole that enables her to push an incredible amount of torque and tension through her joints and ligaments to hurl her body through the air.

But the graduate student is equipped with something a bit more unusual.

An ankle monitor captures her every move, collecting data on her speed and timing as she sprints to the target. This information not only helps her perfect the number of strides before the jump, but also helps her in the lab.

Baxter, a Virginia Tech pole vaulter, is working with Jay Williams, a professor of human nutrition, foods, and exercise, to study gait symmetry, impact forces, and speed differences among pole vaulters.

Baxter is one of a handful of Virginia Tech athletes who are both pursuing the science of sport in the lab and earning kudos on the field. This year, Baxter became the first pole vaulter to win a national title at Virginia Tech.

To conduct Baxter’s graduate research, a group of pole vaulters – eight women and five men – wear ankle monitors with special speed trap sensors. To test the data collection, Baxter uses the sensors on herself, but that data is not used in the research.

“I was curious about what the data would show from me in practice and meets. I’ve been able to see how I progress, what the data looks like on good jumps, and where I came up short,” said Baxter, of Orange County, California. “Dr. Williams wanted to expand his sports science research to track and field. He’s been fantastic to work with on this project so far.”