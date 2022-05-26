Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship Awarded

The Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship Tournament Board of Directors has announced that Kaden Reinhard is the 36th recipient of the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship. Among Reinhard’s accomplishments that lead to his award:

Academics:

3.75 GPA

Honor Roll at Floyd County HS

National Beta Club

Will attend Virginia Tech in the Fall

Community Service:

Project Floyd

Assists with golf camps at Great Oaks CC

Athletics:

2 years JV golf team

2 years Varsity golf team. Won state title as a team JR and SR year

The Don Holliday Memorial Foundation (a 501-C3 Charitable Corporation) was formed in 1986 to honor the memory of Don Holliday. District Sales Manager of Piedmont Airlines. The first Don Holliday Memorial Golf Tournament took place in June 1987 with the proceeds going to the Scholarship Fund for the past 35 years.

The Don Holliday Memorial Golf Tournament has grown to one of the top charity events in the state. We have awarded over $490,000 in scholarships. The scholarship is administered by the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame which each year awards a 4-year, $30,000 scholarship to a deserving boy or girl from Southwest Virginia who also has an interest in golf.