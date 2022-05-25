Grandin Theatre Film Lab Student Wins $20,000 Scholarship

The Grandin Theatre Film Lab was recently notified that one of the Lab’s seniors has been awarded a $20,000 scholarship to support her upcoming studies at the University of Virginia in the fall.

Reese Robers, a senior at Patrick Henry High School, and a third year Film Lab student, was excited to learn that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), the industry organization responsible for the annual EMMY Awards program, has granted her their prestigious Trustees Scholarship. She plans to pursue a double major in Media Studies and Environmental Science so she can keep following her passion for both film and science.

Robers has been a prolific filmmaker with the Grandin Theatre Film Lab. She has written and directed two 2021 short form narrative films “Landlubbers” and “Disaster Kevin” and is

preparing a soon-to-be released 2022 short form narrative “How to Survive Your First Date.” Robers has also authored and collaborated on many other short films during her time with the Film Lab.

“At Film Lab, we know Reese as someone who is very talented and hard-working, as well as

someone who brings a lot of joy into what she does. It is so exciting to have an organization as prestigious as NATAS recognize her, and I am very proud of her,” said Grandin Theatre Film Lab Program Coordinator, Tyler Lyon. “I can’t wait to see what she creates in the future.”

Robers herself added, “I am beyond stoked to have received this scholarship that will support me as I pursue my education, but it’s especially significant for me because of who it’s coming from. Most scholarships see you solely as a number based on your academic performance, so it is extremely cool to have had professionals in the TV industry review my work and decide to grant me this opportunity because of my creative efforts and passion for what I do.”