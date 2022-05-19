City of Roanoke Announces New Alert System For Emergency Situations

The City of Roanoke has announced that Star City Alerts is now available to all residents replacing the previous reverse 911 system. Star City Alerts is a free service that allows individuals to receive notifications sent from state and local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.

The switch to Star City Alerts allows residents to receive alerts via text, email, and voice message that can provide critical information during emergency situations. Individuals who are signed up for alerts will receive reliable information about severe weather alerts, missing persons, evacuations due to hazardous materials or gas line ruptures, and interruptions to city services, including tailored updates based on their specific needs and geographic location.

Battalion Chief of Emergency Management, Trevor Shannon adds, ‘Star City Alerts will greatly improve the City of Roanoke’s ability to communicate with our residents, employees, and visitors in a timely manner. This system will enhance public safety during storms and other emergency events as well during the hundreds of special events that are brought to the city each year. Finally, translation services are built into the program to allow improved communication with our non-English speaking residents and guests.

Community members are encouraged to sign up for Star City Alerts at https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=roanokeva and input

their information and notification preferences today. Once an individual is registered information and preferences can be updated at

https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/login.action?pa=roanokeva.