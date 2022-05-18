VA Tech Team Works to Address Legacy Nutrient Issues Affecting Water Quality

Excess nutrients in water can affect human health, the environment, and the economy, costing federal, state, and local governments billions of dollars per year to minimize the impacts. In order to evaluate and measure nitrogen — one of the key nutrients — a group of scientists from Virginia Tech is developing and evaluating nitrogen removal programs at a test site in Virginia.

The team, which is made up researchers from the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics and others at the university, is investigating options for “pay for demonstrated performance” programs that compensate agricultural landowners for nutrient reduction removal success in local water systems. This program would create incentives to manage bioreactors to maximize removal performance.

The four-year project is funded by a $499,627 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Harmful algal blooms, dead zones, and fish kills are the result of eutrophication, which begins with the increased load of nutrients to fresh and coastal waters.

An important source of nitrogen is historical applications of fertilizers and manures, called legacy nitrogen. This nitrogen leaches through soils and into groundwater. Legacy nitrogen may have been stored in groundwater aquifers for decades before being discharged in springs.

Although the water is clear from the Shenandoah Valley spring where the team is working, it contains relatively high levels of nitrate. The levels are not high enough to be of concern for human health, but the nitrogen does contribute to eutrophication, most notably the Chesapeake Bay.

One of the few technologies available to treat legacy nitrogen is using bioreactors to remove the nitrogen from the water by chemical reduction.

Bioreactors are lined beds filled with carbon material, typically wood chips. The carbon provides energy to microbes that convert nitrates into dinitrogen gas, which is biologically unavailable for plant growth.