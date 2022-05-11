VA Tech / 4-H Alumnus Finds His Way to National Geographic

To the Blue Ridge Mountains and beyond

As a kid, Kugelman was outside from sunrise to sunset. He explored his surroundings and caught insects, but what he wanted to do most of all was go camping.

His dream became a reality when he attended 4-H camp, which was held at Powell’s Fort, the old 4-H camp in Front Royal, Virginia, before it later moved to the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center.

With the help of John Dooley, the first director of the new 4-H center, Kugelman became a camp counselor at Camp Fantastic, a summer camp for children with or recovered from cancer.

Kugelman gravitated to the mountains of the New River Valley when it was time to go to college. He had seen Virginia Tech’s campus firsthand as a high schooler when he attended a Future Farmers of America camp on the Blacksburg campus.

“Virginia Tech had anything — and everything — I could be interested in doing,” said Kugelman, who earned a degree in human nutrition, foods, and exercise. “That helped show me that there was an entire world out there and that I could tackle whatever I wanted.

Those experiences came outside of the classroom, too.

He played club-level rugby all four years at Virginia Tech, and things got serious his sophomore year. Teammates that didn’t know each other came together. They started winning, first the regionals, and then mid-Atlantic. The Naval Academy stomped them in the finals. The same thing happened his junior year with another brutal defeat in the finals.

But his senior year, in a threepeat finals matchup, Virginia Tech won.

“That was four years of hard work,” Kugelman said. “It may not be academic work, but it was a club that was disciplined and worked hard to achieve a goal together. I feel proud of that.”

The foundation of classes and experiences that Kugelman had at Virginia Tech impacted him deeply and fed his personality. The hiking trails in the Blue Ridge Mountains and the intense mountain bike trails near campus helped Kugelman discover who he was as a person.