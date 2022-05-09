Virginia Western Educational Foundation Announces Spring 2022 Scholarship Recipients

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces that it awarded more than $200,000 in general scholarships to 114 students attending the spring 2022 semester at Virginia Western Community College.

To learn more about Educational Foundation scholarships, visit virginiawestern.edu/scholarships. Applications will be accepted in September 2022 for the spring semester.

For information on donating to or establishing a scholarship at Virginia Western, contact Philanthropy Director Amanda Mansfield at (540) 857-6962 or [email protected].

Spring 2022 Recipients City/County Spring 2022 Scholarship Award(s) Lillian Briedis-Ruiz Albemarle Alice Becker Hinchcliffe Williams Endowed Scholarship Samantha Fridley Alleghany Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Ashley Brooke Bedford Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Sara Burtner Bedford Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Jissel Cuellar Bedford Dr. Elizabeth W. Payne Endowed Scholarship Melissa Hicks Bedford Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Harleigh Lyle Bedford Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Sandy Saul Bedford Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship Riley Beard Botetourt Educational Foundation General Scholarship & Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship Jacob Berry Botetourt ITT Exelis Endowed Scholarship & Nicholas E. Janney Memorial Endowed Scholarship Mark DeHart Botetourt Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County Endowed Scholarship Joseph Desai Botetourt Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Julia Desai Botetourt George T. Wade Memorial Annual Scholarship Sydney Harris Botetourt Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship Thomas Killen Botetourt Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Jacob Leonard Botetourt Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Margaret Light Botetourt Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Ivy Mordick Botetourt Dr. J. Andrew Archer Memorial Annual Scholarship Logan Patterson Botetourt J.K. and Donna Speas Annual Scholarship Gabrielle Pickle Botetourt Educational Foundation General Scholarship Sarah Ryder Botetourt LewisGale Medical Center Endowed Scholarship Zachary Van Curen Botetourt Bank of Botetourt H. Watts Steger, III Annual Scholarship & Shentel Foundation Annual Scholarship Kayla Bryant Carroll Walter Darnall Vinyard Endowed Scholarship Erica Bain Floyd Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship Lisa Daniels Floyd Barry L. Pendrey Memorial Scholarship & Lorraine Pleasants Memorial Annual Scholarship Lisa Anthony Franklin Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts & Garnett E. and Patsy T. Smith Endowed Scholarship Austin Behrendt Franklin Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship Kayla Boyce Franklin Michael E. Warner Memorial Annual Scholarship Mackenzie Coombs Franklin Brown & Sons Farm Annual Scholarship & Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts Sophia Matney Franklin Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Malory Fisher Halifax Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship De’Ja McCain Martinsville Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship Amanda Chrisley Montgomery Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts & VWCC Culinary Scholarship Chris McDonough Montgomery Construction Management Certificate Program Scholarship Brittany Soucek Montgomery Walter Darnall Vinyard Endowed Scholarship Sherri Baldwin Rappahannock Orrin Clifton Annual Scholarship Lyndsey Abajace Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Isaac Aguero Roanoke City Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship Obadiah Baker Roanoke City Trane Endowed Scholarship Telmo Bento Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship Annahliese Bernier Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Summer Blevins Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship Jason Cain, Jr. Roanoke City Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship Gia Calloway Roanoke City Bridging the Gap Endowed Scholarship & Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship Alexandra Decker Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & Beverly and Leon Harris Teaching and Nursing Annual Scholarship Sarah Dotson Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & Gerry Montgomery Meador Endowed Scholarship Jordan Glynn Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Wendy Greer Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Myia Hairston Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship Lauren Hale Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship Courtney Harmon Roanoke City Judy Hackworth Memorial Annual Scholarship Parker Jamieson Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Mirza Jarcevic Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Elizabeth Kasongo Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Generose Marie Roanoke City Dennis Spaulding Memorial Developmental Scholarship Trey McDearmon Roanoke City Gerald Pace Textbook Scholarship for Salem CCAP Students & John Morris Roslyn Educational Scholarship Oliver McKeon Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & The Elizabeth and Harry Sellers Annual Scholarship Andrik Mendez Ayala Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship Patrick Moore Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Seweryn Morgiewicz Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Holly Mosconi Roanoke City Elisabeth “Liz” Reed Carter Educational Annual Scholarship & Shenandoah Valley Organic Annual Scholarship Pamela Ngoy Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship Jennifer Nguyen Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Rebekah Tinsley Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Erika Wekony Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship Jessica Wintringham Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship Nyama Yarmah Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship Mohammed Aladnani Roanoke Co. Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship & Refugee and Immigrant Scholarship Thomas Althoff Roanoke Co. Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship Joshua Argabright Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Mary Barnett Roanoke Co. Dennis Spaulding Memorial Developmental Scholarship Donald Brown Roanoke Co. Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts Xiaoyan Cao Roanoke Co. Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & Virginia Western to Virginia Tech Start Up Scholarship Casey Carty Roanoke Co. Rita Halsey David Radiography Endowed Scholarship Anthony Corazza Roanoke Co. Construction Management Certificate Program Scholarship Jace Fallon Roanoke Co. Dr. George K. Bowers Youth Haven-Sanctuary Annual Scholarship & Barry L. Pendrey Memorial Scholarship Kara Gerenser Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Dominique Hardy Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Noah Hartson Roanoke Co. Stanard and Betty Lanford Endowed Scholarship Olivia Hawkins Roanoke Co. Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship Quamyrha Hayden Roanoke Co. Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship Alison Henson Roanoke Co. Alice Becker Hinchcliffe Williams Endowed Scholarship Shannon Hoey Roanoke Co. Friendship Annual Scholarship & Valley Bank Endowed Scholarship Mary Hougasian Roanoke Co. Dr. Donna Harpold Memorial Annual Scholarship & LewisGale Medical Center Endowed Scholarship Jacob Johnson Roanoke Co. Appalachian Power Endowed Scholarship & Employee Giving Annual Scholarship Haaris Khan Roanoke Co. Employee Family Scholarship Jason Kroeger Roanoke Co. Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts & VWCC Culinary Scholarship Jagger Ladouceur Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Lexi Lawrence Roanoke Co. Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship & Beverly and Leon Harris Teaching and Nursing Annual Scholarship Matthew Moore Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Zachary Moore Roanoke Co. Dr. George K. Bowers Youth Haven-Sanctuary Annual Scholarship Eeshan Mushtaq Roanoke Co. Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship Thi Nguyen Roanoke Co. Educational Foundation General Scholarship Nathan Patrick Roanoke Co. Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts & VWCC Culinary Scholarship Chinh Pham Roanoke Co. Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship & The Neall Family Charitable Foundation Scholarship Angelica Puente Roanoke Co. Michael E. Warner Memorial Annual Scholarship Daniel Reeves Roanoke Co. John Morris Roslyn Educational Scholarship Madison Saunders Roanoke Co. Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship Parker Schemm Roanoke Co. Business, Technology & Trades Annual Scholarship in honor of Deborah A. Yancey Enaas Shawkat Roanoke Co. Developmental Math Scholarship & Refugee and Immigrant Scholarship Alicia Slawson Roanoke Co. Employee Giving Annual Scholarship & Virginia Western BIPOC Annual Scholarship Taylor Sloan Roanoke Co. Beverly and Leon Harris Occupational/Technical Annual Scholarship Sarabeth Smith Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Shelley Teer Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship Nickole Toler Roanoke Co. Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & Continental Societies Endowed Scholarship Amar Vugdalic Roanoke Co. Appalachian Power Endowed Scholarship Haley Mundy Rockbridge Educational Foundation General Scholarship & Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship Emma Chamberland Salem Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship & The Edwin C. Hall Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship Danielle Davis Salem Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship Nicolette Foss Salem Michael E. Warner Memorial Annual Scholarship Regan Laughlin Salem LewisGale Medical Center Endowed Scholarship Analia Moreira Salem Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship Priya Patel Salem SunTrust Community Service Endowed Scholarship Adam Warren Salem Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The college provides credit academic programs and non-credit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to enhancing awareness of the college and securing private and public funds. Its efforts support the Community College Access Program, student scholarships, faculty development and capital projects at Virginia Western. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation.