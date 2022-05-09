Virginia Western Educational Foundation Announces Spring 2022 Scholarship Recipients

0

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announces that it awarded more than $200,000 in general scholarships to 114 students attending the spring 2022 semester at Virginia Western Community College.

To learn more about Educational Foundation scholarships, visit virginiawestern.edu/scholarships. Applications will be accepted in September 2022 for the spring semester.

For information on donating to or establishing a scholarship at Virginia Western, contact Philanthropy Director Amanda Mansfield at (540) 857-6962 or [email protected].

Spring 2022 Recipients City/County Spring 2022 Scholarship Award(s)
Lillian Briedis-Ruiz Albemarle Alice Becker Hinchcliffe Williams Endowed Scholarship
Samantha Fridley Alleghany Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Ashley Brooke Bedford Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Sara Burtner Bedford Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Jissel Cuellar Bedford Dr. Elizabeth W. Payne Endowed Scholarship
Melissa Hicks Bedford Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Harleigh Lyle Bedford Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Sandy Saul Bedford Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
Riley Beard Botetourt Educational Foundation General Scholarship & Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship
Jacob Berry Botetourt ITT Exelis Endowed Scholarship & Nicholas E. Janney Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Mark DeHart Botetourt Kiwanis Club of Botetourt County Endowed Scholarship
Joseph Desai Botetourt Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Julia Desai Botetourt George T. Wade Memorial Annual Scholarship
Sydney Harris Botetourt Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship
Thomas Killen Botetourt Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Jacob Leonard Botetourt Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Margaret Light Botetourt Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Ivy Mordick Botetourt Dr. J. Andrew Archer Memorial Annual Scholarship
Logan Patterson Botetourt J.K. and Donna Speas Annual Scholarship
Gabrielle Pickle Botetourt Educational Foundation General Scholarship
Sarah Ryder Botetourt LewisGale Medical Center Endowed Scholarship
Zachary Van Curen Botetourt Bank of Botetourt H. Watts Steger, III Annual Scholarship & Shentel Foundation Annual Scholarship
Kayla Bryant Carroll Walter Darnall Vinyard Endowed Scholarship
Erica Bain Floyd Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
Lisa Daniels Floyd Barry L. Pendrey Memorial Scholarship & Lorraine Pleasants Memorial Annual Scholarship
Lisa Anthony Franklin Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts & Garnett E. and Patsy T. Smith Endowed Scholarship
Austin Behrendt Franklin Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship
Kayla Boyce Franklin Michael E. Warner Memorial Annual Scholarship
Mackenzie Coombs Franklin Brown & Sons Farm Annual Scholarship & Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts
Sophia Matney Franklin Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Malory Fisher Halifax Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship
De’Ja McCain Martinsville Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
Amanda Chrisley Montgomery Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts & VWCC Culinary Scholarship
Chris McDonough Montgomery Construction Management Certificate Program Scholarship
Brittany Soucek Montgomery Walter Darnall Vinyard Endowed Scholarship
Sherri Baldwin Rappahannock Orrin Clifton Annual Scholarship
Lyndsey Abajace Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Isaac Aguero Roanoke City Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship
Obadiah Baker Roanoke City Trane Endowed Scholarship
Telmo Bento Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
Annahliese Bernier Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Summer Blevins Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship
Jason Cain, Jr. Roanoke City Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship
Gia Calloway Roanoke City Bridging the Gap Endowed Scholarship & Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
Alexandra Decker Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & Beverly and Leon Harris Teaching and Nursing Annual Scholarship
Sarah Dotson Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & Gerry Montgomery Meador Endowed Scholarship
Jordan Glynn Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Wendy Greer Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Myia Hairston Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship
Lauren Hale Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
Courtney Harmon Roanoke City Judy Hackworth Memorial Annual Scholarship
Parker Jamieson Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Mirza Jarcevic Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Elizabeth Kasongo Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Generose Marie Roanoke City Dennis Spaulding Memorial Developmental Scholarship
Trey McDearmon Roanoke City Gerald Pace Textbook Scholarship for Salem CCAP Students & John Morris Roslyn Educational Scholarship
Oliver McKeon Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & The Elizabeth and Harry Sellers Annual Scholarship
Andrik Mendez Ayala Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
Patrick Moore Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Seweryn Morgiewicz Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Holly Mosconi Roanoke City Elisabeth “Liz” Reed Carter Educational Annual Scholarship & Shenandoah Valley Organic Annual Scholarship
Pamela Ngoy Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
Jennifer Nguyen Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Rebekah Tinsley Roanoke City Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Erika Wekony Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
Jessica Wintringham Roanoke City Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship
Nyama Yarmah Roanoke City Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
Mohammed Aladnani Roanoke Co. Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship & Refugee and Immigrant Scholarship
Thomas Althoff Roanoke Co. Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship
Joshua Argabright Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Mary Barnett Roanoke Co. Dennis Spaulding Memorial Developmental Scholarship
Donald Brown Roanoke Co. Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts
Xiaoyan Cao Roanoke Co. Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & Virginia Western to Virginia Tech Start Up Scholarship
Casey Carty Roanoke Co. Rita Halsey David Radiography Endowed Scholarship
Anthony Corazza Roanoke Co. Construction Management Certificate Program Scholarship
Jace Fallon Roanoke Co. Dr. George K. Bowers Youth Haven-Sanctuary Annual Scholarship & Barry L. Pendrey Memorial Scholarship
Kara Gerenser Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Dominique Hardy Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Noah Hartson Roanoke Co. Stanard and Betty Lanford Endowed Scholarship
Olivia Hawkins Roanoke Co. Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship
Quamyrha Hayden Roanoke Co. Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship
Alison Henson Roanoke Co. Alice Becker Hinchcliffe Williams Endowed Scholarship
Shannon Hoey Roanoke Co. Friendship Annual Scholarship & Valley Bank Endowed Scholarship
Mary Hougasian Roanoke Co. Dr. Donna Harpold Memorial Annual Scholarship & LewisGale Medical Center Endowed Scholarship
Jacob Johnson Roanoke Co. Appalachian Power Endowed Scholarship & Employee Giving Annual Scholarship
Haaris Khan Roanoke Co. Employee Family Scholarship
Jason Kroeger Roanoke Co. Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts & VWCC Culinary Scholarship
Jagger Ladouceur Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Lexi Lawrence Roanoke Co. Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship & Beverly and Leon Harris Teaching and Nursing Annual Scholarship
Matthew Moore Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Zachary Moore Roanoke Co. Dr. George K. Bowers Youth Haven-Sanctuary Annual Scholarship
Eeshan Mushtaq Roanoke Co. Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship
Thi Nguyen Roanoke Co. Educational Foundation General Scholarship
Nathan Patrick Roanoke Co. Al Pollard Memorial Scholarship for the Culinary Arts & VWCC Culinary Scholarship
Chinh Pham Roanoke Co. Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship & The Neall Family Charitable Foundation Scholarship
Angelica Puente Roanoke Co. Michael E. Warner Memorial Annual Scholarship
Daniel Reeves Roanoke Co. John Morris Roslyn Educational Scholarship
Madison Saunders Roanoke Co. Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship
Parker Schemm Roanoke Co. Business, Technology & Trades Annual Scholarship in honor of Deborah A. Yancey
Enaas  Shawkat Roanoke Co. Developmental Math Scholarship & Refugee and Immigrant Scholarship
Alicia Slawson Roanoke Co. Employee Giving Annual Scholarship & Virginia Western BIPOC Annual Scholarship
Taylor Sloan Roanoke Co. Beverly and Leon Harris Occupational/Technical Annual Scholarship
Sarabeth Smith Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Shelley Teer Roanoke Co. Fralin Futures STEM-H Scholarship
Nickole Toler Roanoke Co. Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship & Continental Societies Endowed Scholarship
Amar Vugdalic Roanoke Co. Appalachian Power Endowed Scholarship
Haley Mundy Rockbridge Educational Foundation General Scholarship & Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship
Emma Chamberland Salem Fred Whitaker Company Annual Scholarship & The Edwin C. Hall Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship
Danielle Davis Salem Martha and William Adams Trust Scholarship
Nicolette Foss Salem Michael E. Warner Memorial Annual Scholarship
Regan Laughlin Salem LewisGale Medical Center Endowed Scholarship
Analia Moreira Salem Beverly Day Williamson, Jr. Endowed Scholarship
Priya Patel Salem SunTrust Community Service Endowed Scholarship
Adam Warren Salem Educational Foundation Textbook Scholarship

 

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The college provides credit academic programs and non-credit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to enhancing awareness of the college and securing private and public funds. Its efforts support the Community College Access Program, student scholarships, faculty development and capital projects at Virginia Western. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation.