Roanoke Valley Community Band To Offer “Thank You Front Line Workers” Concert May 24

The Roanoke Valley Community Band (RVCB) will gift the community with another free concern on Tuesday, May 24, at 7:30 pm in the Hidden Valley High School auditorium. In the aftermath of the recent pandemic and lockdowns and to express appreciation from a grateful citizenry, this concert is entitled “Thank You to Front Line Workers.”

Speaking of lockdowns, this will be the RVCB’s second in-person concert since the pandemic hit. The first one was their their rousing Saint Patrick’s Day Celtic Gala last March, as reported in The Roanoke Star.

Although the concert is free, there will be a freewill offering taken to support the RVCB programs and their student scholarships.

According to the RVCB website, their goals are:

To contribute positively to the musical environment of the area it serves, whether local, state or national, through a wide range of live performances for organizations, community groups and others as an outreach program.

To provide an opportunity for individual musical expression and growth among the membership.

To provide an opportunity for contact between and among musicians.

To reaffirm the community concert band position in American music.

To provide aid and assistance to public school instrumental music programs.

You can visit the RVCB website for more information.

–Scott Dreyer