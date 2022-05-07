An In-Depth Look at TeamSense

In our increasingly fast-paced and constantly connected world, it’s more important than ever that teams can work well together. That’s where TeamSense comes in. TeamSense is a software platform that helps teams work better together by improving communication, absence management, and team member feedback—all through text. This article will take an in-depth look at what TeamSense has to offer and how it can help your team succeed.

What Is TeamSense?

TeamSense is a revolutionary communication tool that helps improve the communication between hourly workers and their supervisors. The platform allows you to track and manage employee absences, create engagement and pulse surveys, connect and communicate with the entire workforce and do recruitment on the go. With the product TeamSense created, you can also make customized processes that fit your team’s specific needs. All of this makes TeamSense an essential tool for any team that wants to work better together.

Meet The Co-Founder

Sheila Stafford is the co-founder and CEO of TeamSense. Sheila has over 20 years of experience in the software industry, and she is passionate about helping teams work better together. She has led manufacturing teams at Whirlpool and General Motors (GM), and now she’s using her expertise to help teams work better together with TeamSense.

Namely, she has had the opportunity to see first-hand how effective communication and collaboration can make a team more successful and decided to implement it on a software level. That is how TeamSense was born out of a need for better team collaboration.

What TeamSense Can Do For You

TeamSense is more than just an absence management tool. It’s designed to help teams work better together by improving communication, empowering employees, and creating a workforce that functions smoothly. With TeamSense, you can:

Communicate in real-time with your employees through push notifications and pulse surveys

Access a portal to view who will be out for the day—PTO, sick leave, or running late

Find employee resources like handbook material and onboarding information

Let prospective recruits text in to apply for jobs

This is just a small sampling of what TeamSense can do for you. The platform stays cutting edge with new features and improvements, keeping it ahead of the curve. If you’re looking for a way to help your team work better together, TeamSense is the perfect solution.

Why Communication Is of Utmost Importance In A Company

In any organization, communication is key to success. It’s the glue that holds together all the different parts of a company and allows them to work together towards a common goal. Without effective communication, it would be impossible to coordinate projects, manage tasks, or even just have a conversation. That’s why TeamSense is so important. It’s designed to help teams communicate better so that they can work together more effectively, build trust between upper management and team members, and reach the employee where they already are—on their phones. All of this can be communicated through text messaging instead of relying on company email or internet access.

Text As A Preferred Tool of Communication

In the past, phone calls were the primary communication tool in business. However, this is no longer the case. Thanks to text messaging and instant messaging, more and more people communicate via text. This trend is only going to continue, which is why TeamSense is such an important tool. It’s designed to help teams communicate via text, which is fast, efficient, and convenient. The employees appreciate this type of communication, and it helps the company save time and money.

How To Get Started With TeamSense

Getting started with TeamSense is easy. Take a few moments to book a demo meeting, and TeamSense will walk you through all the tool’s features. Learn more about this text-based platform and see if it fits your business needs.

And there you have it! An in-depth look at TeamSense. If you’re looking for a way to better connect with your hourly team, be sure to check out TeamSense. You won’t be disappointed.