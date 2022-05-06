T-Rex Trail Coming to Explore Park Summer 2022

Roanokers can travel back-in-time this summer at Explore Park’s T-Rex Trail. The half-mile wooded path will feature 18 animatronic dinosaurs from four time periods, Triassic, Jurassic, Early Cretaceous and Late Cretaceous.

Roanoke County and Center in the Square will operate the roaring event over the span of 64 days from May 28 to August 14. Visitors will experience the sights and sounds of dinosaurs including a stegosaurus, velociraptor, triceratops and tyrannosaurus rex, as well as a dino dig pit and photo ops.

T-Rex Trail will operate on the following days, beginning Saturday, May 28:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday – 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Saturday & Sunday – 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Extended Operation – 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Saturday, June 25, July 16 and August 13



All proceeds from the event go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park.

Advance tickets will be sold for the event, with assigned arrival times. Walk-up tickets can be purchased at the Explore Park Visitor Center based on availability. Tickets can be purchased in the following ways:

Online: Visit ExplorePark.org/T-Rex for advanced ticket purchases.

Walk-Up: Purchase tickets at the Explore Park Visitor Center, 56 Roanoke River PKWY 24014 (Mon-Tues, Thurs-Sun, 9 AM to 5 PM)

Tickets purchased in advance are $14 for adults (ages 16+) and $9 for children (ages 2-15). Walk-up tickets are $15 for adults (ages 16+) and $10 for children (ages 2-15).

Group rentals are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM for a minimum of 20 guests. Birthday party rentals will take place on weekends at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM. Call (540) 427-1800 or email [email protected] to book your group or birthday party rental.

Explore Park is located at Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 115. Attendees can access Explore Park for T-Rex Trail from the Blue Ridge Parkway North (US 220) at Milepost 121 or from Explore Park’s Alternate Entrance at 3900 Rutrough Road.

T-Rex Trail is made possible through generous support from Carilion Children’s Clinic, Wells Fargo, Wirt Consulting and Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management, LLC.