Northside Middle School Teacher Wins Top Honor in Roanoke County Schools

The Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation has awarded the 2022 Golden Apple Award to Amber Benson from Northside Middle School. Benson, who has been teaching for eleven years, is one half of a dynamic duo of teaching that pushes her students to strive for excellence while pushing herself to present content in the most engaging and purposeful ways that she can.

Benson also has been named the nominee from Roanoke County Public Schools for the Virginia Teacher of the Year.

“Watching students who have never felt success in math find confidence is one of the most rewarding experiences of our job,” Benson said. “Our relationships are what allow us to see this level of success in our students,” she said.

Benson was selected among 17 finalists for the Golden Apple Award.

The Education Foundation also presented the Red Apple Award to the top finalist at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

The Red Apple at the elementary school level was presented to Missy Peroulas from Bonsack Elementary School.

The Red Apple at the middle school level was presented to Matt Bartley from William Byrd Middle School.

The Red Apple at the high school level was presented to Brian Harris from Hidden Valley High School.

The Foundation also recognizes a teacher with three years or less experience with the Green Apple Award. The 2022 Green Apple Award winner was Tracey Addison from William Byrd Middle School.

“We received more than 60 applications that were narrowed down to 17 finalists for the Golden Apple Award and seven finalists for the Green Apple Award,” said Kim Frampton, president of the RCPS Education Foundation.

“Several Foundation Board members served on the selection committee and watched every video from our finalists. I can tell you that the selection process was extremely difficult, and the committee was very impressed with every one of our finalists,” Frampton said.