Bonsack Thursday Noon Prayer Group Extends Invitation

As reported in The Roanoke Star, the first Thursday of May is, by joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by Democrat President Harry Truman in 1952, the National Day of Prayer.

For those who wish to be involved in an ongoing prayer community during the year, the members of such a group in Bonsack extend an open invitation. That prayer group meets every Thursday from noon to 1:00 pm in the Community Life Center (CLC) at Bonsack Baptist Church.

The CLC faces Cloverdale Road. It has large glass windows and some white columns in the upper and lower front, with a large portico. They meet in the Roanoke Hall which is the first large room after entering the atrium/foyer of the building. Location: 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke. For more information, contact Andrea G. Greene, [email protected]

–Scott Dreyer