MMT Presenting Playful Production of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It”

“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” Join the cast of Shakespeare’s As You Like It for this playful production, filled with flirtation, fun disguises, flippant fools, family dysfunction, and some of Shakespeare’s most famous phrases.

The classic Shakespearean comedy features young performers from the Roanoke Valley and Mill Mountain Theatre’s Conservatory program, the theatre education program for young artists. As You Like It is scheduled from May 6th to May 15th on Mill Mountain Theatre’s Waldron Stage.

As You Like It is directed by Mill Mountain Theatre’s Director of Education, Victoria Buck. Buck is no stranger to Shakespeare and has earned two Masters’ Degrees from Mary Baldwin University’s Shakespeare and Performance Program with a Master of Fine Arts and a Master’s of Letters.

“Shakespeare is so classic and pervasive in both our education systems and in theatres that almost every student and actor will encounter it at some point in their lives and career, and the best way to learn it is by performing it and seeing it performed!” Said Buck.

This Pay-What-You-Can performance of As You Like It includes the distribution of free books to students as part of MMT’s initiative of connecting theatre to reading and literacy. To learn how to donate books, please visit millmountain.org/donate.

MMT’s production of As You Like It is produced by Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole; Director and Stage Manager by Victoria Buck; Assistant Stage Manager; Conner Hunt; Scenic and Props Design by Matt Shields; Lighting Design by Savannah Woodruff and Costume Design by Tiffany Waters.