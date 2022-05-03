Griffith Congratulates Ninth District Winners of the Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) announced that Maria Wilson of Virginia High School won the Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. Her artwork is entitled Highlands Sunset.

Natalie Vega of Carroll County High School earned second place with Laurels of the Blue Ridge, and Emma Dingus of Twin Springs High School earned third with Appalachian Evening.

“Congratulations to Maria Wilson on winning first place,” said Griffith. “Her work shows great talent and has earned a place in the U.S. Capitol for all to see. I would also like to congratulate Natalie Vega and Emma Dingus for placing second and third in the competition with their excellent entries. Their work will hang in my Christiansburg and Abingdon offices.

“Throughout the Ninth District, we have many creative and skilled students. I enjoy seeing their work showcased each year in the Congressional Art Competition, and I would like to thank all who participated.”