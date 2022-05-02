Roanoke Valley Dulcimers To Perform at The Vinton History Museum

The Roanoke Valley Dulcimers will perform on the grounds of the Vinton History Museum or inside as a weather back-up, Saturday, May7th, from 11 am to 12 noon.

The event is free and open to the public. Music selections will include old-time traditional Appalachian and Irish tunes, hymns, folk and more. While visiting enjoy the historic collections on display, tours, and research resources. Gift Niche items of local history and Friendship/Mothers’s Day baskets will be for sale.

The Vinton History Museum, located at 210 E. Jackson Ave., Vinton, is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information email [email protected] or (540)342-8634.