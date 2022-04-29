Youngkin Reflects on First 100 Days in Office

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Virginia over the first 100 days and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together in a short period of time. I will continue to work on behalf of all Virginians to lower the cost of living, keep our communities safe, make government work for the people again and restore academic excellence in our schools,” said Governor Youngkin.

Under the leadership of Governor Youngkin, Virginia’s economy, job creation, and business opportunities are beginning to flourish. Virginia is celebrating over 4.1 million jobs in Virginia and new company expansions like Alarm.com, Google, RocketLab, AutoZone, and Amazon. During his first 100 days in office, the governor has issued 17 executive actions and signed 700 bills.

These key actions include: reaffirming the rights of parents, reforming the parole board, renaming the DEI office to include opportunity, and ending the use of inherently divisive concepts.

Thirteen Day One Game plan bills signed into law focused on operation ceasefire, parental opt out of masks, tax relief for businesses impacted by COVID-19, and more. The governor has proposed significant tax relief proposals including a gas tax holiday, doubling the standard deduction, and eliminating the tax on the first $40,000 in military retirement pay.

Additionally, the governor has: