Cliff Iler Selected As University Counsel For The University Of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares announced today that he has appointed Cliff Iler as Senior Assistant Attorney General and University Counsel to the University of Virginia. In that position, Mr. Iler will serve as the University’s lead attorney and supervise a team of nine other attorneys, including three attorneys for the health system.

Mr. Iler has extensive experience in higher education and healthcare law, most recently serving as Deputy General Counsel for Faculty, Students, and Research at the University of Kentucky and Associate General Counsel for the school’s healthcare operations and healthcare colleges.

“Cliff is a brilliant attorney with over a decade of experience in higher education and healthcare law. I am confident he will be an excellent addition to the University of Virginia and serve the students, faculty, staff, and Commonwealth well,” said Attorney General Miyares.

“Having the opportunity to serve as a Senior Assistant Attorney General and as University Counsel for the University of Virginia is an honor and a privilege,” said Cliff Iler. “I look forward to working alongside the other members of the Attorney General and University Counsel team to provide outstanding legal services to the President, the Board of Visitors, and the other members of the UVA community.”

Clifton M. Iler has thirty years of legal experience in private practice and advising public university clients. Most recently, he served as Deputy General Counsel for Faculty, Students, and Research at the University of Kentucky. Before that, he served as Associate General Counsel, supporting the school’s healthcare operations and healthcare colleges.

Immediately prior to joining the University of Kentucky Office of Legal Counsel, Mr. Iler was an Associate General Counsel of MCG Health, Inc., the hospital associated with what was then the Medical College of Georgia. Before that, he spent sixteen years with the law firm of Alston & Bird LLP in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was a member of the firm’s Products Liability Group and Litigation and Trial Practice Group.

Mr. Iler was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. He received his undergraduate degree in English and Economics from Centre College in 1987, where he was a member of the men’s basketball team. He graduated with distinction from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1991, where he was an Associate Editor of the Kentucky Law Review.