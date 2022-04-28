Roanoke Icon Claude Smith Celebrating 100th Birthday

Mention “Roanoke icons” and you may get mental images of the Roanoke Star, Blue Ridge Parkway, and St. Andrew’s Cathedral. However, there is a living icon celebrating 100 candles on his birthday cake today: local businessman and entrepreneur Claude Smith. He is one of those rare souls about whom it can be said: “You don’t meet Claude Smith; you experience him.”

Smith was born in Lynchburg on April 28, 1922, during the “Roaring 20s,” when Warren Harding was president. (Harding was the first president elected after all American women had been given the right to vote via the 19th amendment in 1920.)

Growing up about three decades before air conditioning went mainstream, Smith’s entrepreneurial mind grasped an opportunity, even as a child. With windows open all summer, many Lynchburg homeowners had flies in their houses. So, Smith designed and built small boxes made of wood and screen that he sold door to door and marketed as a way to keep the insects off one’s toothbrush. Thus began a remarkable business career: it started in an age when automobiles and radio were novelties; then went through the atomic, TV, and space ages; and now continues in the internet age.

Smith entered his teen years in 1933, in the depths of the Great Depression and just weeks after the US inaugurated a new president: Franklin D. Roosevelt. As was common during those hard times when many children had to help their families make ends meet, Smith left school in 7th grade and never went back. However, his incredible life and achievements show there is such a thing as the “self-motivated learner.”

Japan bombed Pearl Harbor about five months before Smith turned 20, so this young man from Central Virginia had his life changed forever when he was shipped to the Pacific Theater to serve his country and the cause of freedom in WWII. Stationed in the Philippines, Smith served a stint as a spotter of Japanese aircraft, to identify which kinds of planes he saw flying.

Serving with distinction, Smith earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. By being in a tropical zone, he contracted malaria during the war. However, despite his high fever and critical illness, he still volunteered to climb tall poles in order to set up communication equipment because nobody else in his unit was willing or able to complete those tasks. Clearly, Smith has never suffered from acrophobia. In fact, it was this aspect of his duties involving new technologies during the war that would prove key to his later business successes: radio and electronics.

Broadcaster Tom Brokaw popularized the term to describe that cohort born in the 1920s who grew up in the double crucibles of the Great Depression and WWII: “The Greatest Generation,” and clearly Smith is a part of that elite group to whom the rest of us owe such a debt of gratitude.

Late summer 1945 found Smith and his buddies on a troopship steaming toward Japan, in preparation for the planned amphibious landings to defeat that Empire and end WWII. As deadly as D-Day had been in 1944, most planners believed the attempted landings in the Japanese home islands would be far more ghastly and bloody. Many “armchair historians” today debate or condemn President Truman’s decision to bomb Hiroshima and Nagosaki. However, using lenses from 1945, those two attacks–as horrific as they were–did suddenly end the war, liberate China and other occupied parts of Asia, and spared countless lives: not only those of Smith and other GIs preparing to hit the beaches of Japan, but also the Japanese civilians and soldiers who would have inevitably been killed in the fighting.

After the war Smith returned to his native Virginia. Speaking of icons, Smith was a strapping 27-year old when the Roanoke Star was first illuminated in time for the Christmas season of 1949. That event came just weeks after the Chinese Civil War ended, and the Nationalists fled to Taiwan and communist leader Mao Zedong proclaimed the foundation of the People’s Republic of China.

In the booming post-war 1950s economy, Smith started his own business in 1952. Using his knowledge of electronics gained from his service in WWII, Smith focused on placing jukeboxes and pinball machines in restaurants and places of entertainment. Proverbs 13:11a (NIV) says, “whoever gathers money little by little makes it grow.” By focusing on coin-operated devices, Smith literally built his empire one coin at a time, from people’s loose change. And with the post-war Baby Boom and soon-to-start Rock and Roll Age, he hit the demographic trend right on the nose: lots of kids and teens wanting to play pinball games or hear the latest hits from Frank Sinatra or Buddy Holly.

He bought State Amusement soon thereafter and kept the name ever since. When he began his company in 1952, he had about twelve competitors in the Roanoke Valley. However, with the skill of a Rockefeller or a Carnegie, he gradually bought them out one by one, until he was the sole operator left in the region.

Seventy years later, Smith still owns State Amusement Company.

Smith and his first wife had a son, Kenneth, who today is a dentist in the Roanoke Valley. Smith’s first wife later passed away, and he has since remarried.

In addition to State Amusement Company, Smith has demonstrated entrepreneurship by acquiring an impressive rental portfolio as well. He once remarked that he had a Eureka moment when he realized he could buy a property, rent it out, use that rental income to pay the mortgage, and repeat. Moreover, by placing pinball machines in his properties, that generated an additional income stream as well.

Despite his amazing work ethic and success, Smith knows how to play. He earned his pilot’s license. He loved flying, but had to give up his license due to his age. Several times he flew as far as Jamaica, which required flying in and around the airspace of communist Cuba. Over the years he shared his flying knowledge and plane with candidates barnstorming across Virginia during election seasons.

Not one to burn bridges, Smith has served both Democrats and Republicans. Smith proudly owns numerous photographs of him with big-name Old Dominion politicians he helped over the years, including a photo with Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Taylor, who had been married to Virginia’s US Senator John Warner. Furthermore, Smith has a large collection of “Keys to the City” given him by Roanoke leaders over the decades.

A Baptist, Smith takes seriously the biblical command to “practice hospitality” (Romans 12:13b). Over many decades he has invited church youth groups, Sunday school classes, and other ministries to come over for pool parties and meals.

At such gatherings, Smith loves to show his guests some new mechanical gadget he invented or regale them with stories of the latest high tower or pole he had climbed. He seems the living embodiment of the George Bernard Shaw quote: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.”

Smith remains remarkably physically and mentally spry. He and his wife surprised this writer and his wife in the spring of 2021. Despite the panic induced by Covid-19 and the associated lockdowns, the Smiths were at the Lowe’s garden shop, looking for tomato plants. How many 99-year-olds do you know, period? Moreover, how often do you see a 99-year-old at Lowe’s, shopping for plants for the summer garden?

That seems to be one of the hallmarks and secrets of Smith’s longevity: he is always looking forward, with a sense of expectation and positivity. Motivational speaker Zig Ziglar was in his 80s and still giving public appearances across the country. Speaking of his future-oriented mindset, Ziglar liked to quip, “I’m still buying green bananas.” At 99, Smith was still planting tomato plants.

When I asked Smith’s wife at what age he stopped going into his office so that could be shared in this story, she reported: “He actually is still going in to his office now.”

Claude Smith: to his long list of accomplishments such as member of the Greatest Generation, WWII GI, husband, father, community leader, pilot, businessman and entrepreneur, he can now add one more remarkable achievement: centenarian.

