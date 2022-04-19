Then and Now: A Look Back at Virginia Tech Student Life

Since its founding in 1872, Virginia Tech has provided a rich array of extracurricular activities to complement students’ academic education. Student life can be difficult to capture because the Virginia Tech experience is unique to each individual. Yet there is continuity to the Virginia Tech experience, and students continue to shape the future of the Hokie Nation in innovative ways.

Changes in student life at Virginia Tech are about more than just trading slide rules for smart phones. Student attitudes, needs, expectations, and aspirations are also different.

Student Affairs has the privilege of guiding and helping students at a time when they are making decisions and having experiences that will shape who they are now and who they will become in the future. Our commitment to students includes giving them new information and experiences that promote personal and professional knowledge, skills, and character development. Our aim is for all students to fully ExperienceVT and grow in their understanding of the Aspirations for Student Learning.

Student Affairs marks Virginia Tech’s Sesquicentennial Celebration with a look at a handful of the many points in the university’s history that celebrate both longtime traditions and new approaches to student leadership, service, and accomplishment.