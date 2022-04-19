5Points Creative Names Director of Operations

5Points Creative has announced the promotion of Digital Director Brad Boothe to Quarterback and Director of Operations. In addition to leading the 5Points Creative Digital team, Boothe’s responsibilities will also include management of daily activities for the firm and directing actions to improve efficiency across multiple departments.

“Over the past five years, Brad’s responsibilities have shifted and he’s doing a lot more for us,” said Bruce C. Bryan, Founder of 5Points Creative. “He is a natural leader who calls the plays, keeps things coordinated, and is quick to find solutions. Brad’s title ‘Quarterback’ is far more reflective of all that he does for our team.”

Throughout his 20 years in marketing, Boothe has led marketing departments and run his own company. During that time, he’s become well-versed in marketing strategies such as media planning, market research, branding, promotions, advertising design, and campaign creation. His expertise in digital marketing has played a major role in elevating 5Points Creative’s digital marketing department. In fact, he led projects that were recognized as Best in Digital at the last two AAF Roanoke Addy Awards programs.

“Brad and I were assigned to each other when I first started my company 13 years ago,” said Bryan. “We worked together when he was at Member One Federal Credit Union and Tanglewood Mall. And through the years we’ve stayed in contact and become friends. I’m honored to work with him and appreciate the passion he brings to leading his team. We’re a better place because of him.”

5Points Creative is a full-service creative agency specializing in marketing, advertising, digital, branding, and communications. The firm has been in business since 2009 and currently works with clients in Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Maryland, North and South Carolina, and Virginia.