The Blue Ridge Orchid Society will host an orchid show, ‘Orchids in the Square’ Sunday April 29th from 11 AM to 5 PM and Monday April 30th from 10 AM to 4 PM in the Atrium of Center in the Square.

There will be gorgeous displays of Orchids from Societies in surrounding areas. Our members will be there to answer all your questions.

There is also a vendor selling blooming orchids. It is free to the public.