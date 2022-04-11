Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs 700 Bills into Law

In a Press Release today, The Governor’s Office reports that Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 700 bills into law, taking action on a total of 841 bills sent to his desk during the 2022 General Assembly session.

“Today marks another important step in a journey for the people of Virginia, one which started even before our nation’s founding. Every year the duly elected representatives of the people assemble to pass new laws on behalf of their constituencies, and I am honored to sign these 700 bills into law this year,” said Governor Youngkin. “These bills are all bipartisan and we can all be proud that together we’ve taken steps to make life easier for Virginians, make our Commonwealth’s economy more competitive, support law enforcement, protect the most vulnerable among us, increase access to health care, and take necessary steps toward making Virginia’s schools the absolute best in the nation.”