VA Western Sidewalk Chalk Art Show To Highlight Scholarship Opportunities

Roanoke mural artists to assist in judging competition themed ‘OPPORTUNITY’

More than 20 campus groups will compete April 11 in Virginia Western Community College’s first Sidewalk Chalk Art Show, located in the new STEM building courtyard. The theme of the artwork will be “OPPORTUNITY,” highlighting the estimated $1.4 million in scholarships offered by the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation this year.

Student clubs and faculty divisions have signed up to compete by illustrating 10 by 10-foot assigned sidewalk squares throughout the day in the STEM courtyard. Judging will take place from 3 to 5 p.m., with College President Dr. Robert H. Sandel giving out a special president’s prize. Other judges include Virginia Western Vice President for Academic Affairs Elizabeth Wilmer, Roanoke Times editorial writer and science fiction author Mike Allen, Humble Hustle CEO Xavier Duckett and local artists whose murals are on display in the region: Maggie Perrin-Key, Bryce Cobbs and Josh Nolan-Shafer.

The public is invited to campus and observe the competition. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the STEM building along Colonial Avenue. A campus map and directions are at virginiawestern.edu/about/visit-vwcc/

Applications for the Foundation’s general fall scholarship cycle are due by May 1, 2022. Students can apply at virginiawestern.edu/scholarships. For more application information, contact Carolyn Payne, Scholarship Coordinator, at [email protected] or (540) 857-6371.