Governor Youngkin Announces New Parole Board Appointments

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced new Parole Board members after Senate Democrats refused to confirm an initial slate of qualified appointees including Tracy Banks, Carmen Williams, Sheriff Hank Partin and former Richmond Police Offer Cheryl Nici-O’Connell.

The new Parole Board members include: Samuel Boone Jr., Steven Buck, Michelle Dermyer and Toby Vick.

“After the Democrats attempted to cover up a scandal of their own creation and keep individuals from receiving parole, it’s time to reform the Parole Board again and put the scandals behind us,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This group of individuals will restore common sense, reform the Parole Board, and stand up for victims’ rights. In prioritizing public safety, we are ensuring that all Virginians feel safe and secure in their communities. We need to put an end to the chaos and reform the Parole Board.”

The New Virginia Parole Board Appointees

Samuel L. Boone Jr.

Samuel L. Boone Jr. is a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, where he was raised by nurturing parents, Samuel Boone, Sr. and Janet Boone. He graduated from Manor High School in 1990 and in 1995, earned a B.A. in Political Science from Norfolk State University. Now a recruiter and Master Trooper for the Virginia State Police, Sam has served with distinction for 25 years. Sam was elected to the Chesapeake School Board in 2012. He is a faithful member of First Baptist Church South Hill.

Sam is an active member of the Special Education Advisory Committee, board member of Educational Services of Hampton Roads and a member of the ECPI Criminal Justice Board. He is also a member of the Virginia State Police Association.

On September 11, 2001, Sam was called as a First Responder to the attack on the Pentagon. He was there within hours and spent three weeks there assisting the Red Cross, protecting the site and was eyewitness to the terrible injuries and loss of life. Sam is happily married to Zarmeta Boone and are the proud parents of twin boys, Leon and Sammy and reside in Chesapeake.

Steven Buck

Steven Buck has over 30 years of public service experience prosecuting cases in state and federal courts after clerking for Justice Richard Poff at the Virginia Supreme Court until 1991.

Buck spent over 12 years as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Richmond and Henrico as well as a Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney in Albemarle, where he worked closely with law enforcement officers and crime victims to prosecute criminal offenses in the courts of the Commonwealth. Buck has also served as a Chief Prosecutor, Chief Section Counsel and Special Assistant United States Attorney at the Virginia Office of the Attorney General where he prosecuted health care fraud and elder abuse in both state and federal courts.

Buck has been part of the Top Gun narcotics investigation and prosecution faculty for over fifteen years. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 1983 with a B.A. in Government and from William & Mary Law in 1988 with a juris doctorate degree.

Michelle Dermyer

Michelle Dermyer is a graduate of Baker College with a Bachelor of Health Services Administration. Michelle used her degree in a variety of health care organizations until the tragic and untimely death of her husband, Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer who was killed in the line of duty on March 31, 2016. Upon Officer Dermyer’s death Michelle became a fierce advocate and supporter for law enforcement, specifically legislation that impacts survivors and their families. She prides on the work she has done over the past 6 years ensuring her husband’s legacy through her actions of treating all people fairly, equally, humanely and respectfully.

Michelle was instrumental in using her voice and advocacy to pass policies and legislation that extends survivor benefits and sentencing guidelines for those convicted of capitol murder of law enforcement officers.

Toby Vick

Toby Vick joins the Parole Board with over 40 years of experience practicing law in Virginia and across the country. An experienced litigator, Toby has tried over 60 criminal jury trials in Virginia, Florida, Texas, and Louisiana. Toby brings an extensive resume as a prosecutor and a defense attorney and has a unique perspective of both sides of the courtroom.

Starting his career at the Office of the Attorney General in Virginia, Toby went on to serve as a trial attorney for the US Department of Justice in New Orleans and as an Assistant United States Attorney in Miami, Houston and Richmond.

He was then elected to serve as Henrico County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, where he served for seven years. Following his experience in the public sector, Toby spent 20 years as a partner at McGuireWoods LLP, where he led the White Collar Crime Practice.