21st Annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival to Be Held April 16 at Green Hill Park 

An annual tradition returns to Roanoke County as the 21st Annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival takes place on Saturday, April 16 at Green Hill Park from 10 AM to 4 PM. Attendees will enjoy a glorious day of kite flying, kite demonstrations, a kite contest and showcase, food vendors, craft and merchandise vendors and craft activities for the children. The free event is sure to make many memories.

Kite demonstrations will once again be handled by the Richmond Air Force Kite Club who will be out and about in full swing. Their skill and love of kite flying will be evident to all who attend.

To add to the excitement there will be free kite decorating and give-a-way items while supplies last, compliments of Freedom First Credit Union. Thanks to the generosity of Friends of the Blue Ridge, there will also be free kid’s T-shirts while supplies last. T-shirts and kites are limited to one per child and you must be present at the event to receive one.

New this year is our Kite Contest and Showcase brought to you by Va811. Categories include 50-yard dash, oldest and youngest fliers, most unusual kite and biggest and smallest kite. There will be fabulous prizes for the winners, so be sure to visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com/Kite to get the full details, as well as an application form. Participants can also sign up on-site the day of Kite Festival.

Come out and enjoy a beautiful day at Green Hill Park and watch the skies brighten with the magnificent variety of kites, while you enjoy the many food vendors, craft and merchandise vendors as well as other fun activities on-site.

For more information about the Blue Ridge Kite Festival, please call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 or visit us on the web at www.RoanokeCountyParks.com/Kite.