Easter Pageant At Smith Mountain Lake

Halesford Baptist Church, which is next to the Booker T. Washington National Monument and near Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County, will host its annual “Cry of Christ” Easter Pageant again this Easter season.

After a hiatus due to Covid, the congregation is pleased to once again offer this drama for the community. Dramatizing the Easter story from the Bible, the program is written by church members and the storyline varies somewhat from year to year.

The performances are scheduled for: Saturday, 4/2, 5:00; Sunday 4/3, 3:00; Friday 4/8, 7:00; Saturday 4/9, 5:00; Sunday 4/10 3:00; Maundy Thursday 4/14, 7:00; Good Friday 4/15, 7:00.

Reservations are not required; childcare is not provided, and seating is on a first-come first-served basis.

Halesford Baptist is at 2485 Lost Mountain Road, on Rt. 122, just west of West Lake Corner.

For more information, visit their website.

In addition to this pageant, many other churches in the area are hosting special dramas and worship services in preparation for Easter Sunday, which will be April 17 this year.