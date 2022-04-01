Youngkin Administration Releases Statement on I-95 January Blockage

Governor Youngkin released the following statement today on the final after-action report and overview of the I-95 January snow storm response. In that incident that made national headlines, there were a total of 833 accidents, 819 disabled vehicles, and motorists were stranded up to 24 hours, including infants, people on medication, and Virginia’s US Senator and vice presidential contender Tim Kaine.

###

“This report demonstrates as the storm changed in intensity and left Virginians and travelers stranded on I-95, the previous administration’s leadership did not properly prepare or communicate. Since assuming office on January 15th, our administration has worked very closely with Virginia State Police, our Virginia National Guard, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Virginia Department of Transportation responding quickly and adequately to each incoming weather related event and I’ve been incredibly pleased with our execution. We have weathered three big snowstorms successfully. Our focus is on preparation, communication and execution. Virginians can trust that we are working to keep them safe.”

here. You can find Secretary W. Sheppard Miller III and Secretary Bob Mosier’s letter to Governor Youngkin