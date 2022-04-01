Roanoke Regional Partnership Names Stephanie Long as Director of Marketing

Her marketing experience and love of community will tell the narrative of the Roanoke Region for prospective businesses and talent.

The Roanoke Regional Partnership welcomes Stephanie Long as its new director of marketing. She will lead the Partnership’s efforts in crafting the region’s story to show businesses and potential residents why they should call the Roanoke Region home.

“Stephanie is a skilled communicator and marketing professional who understands well the business and livability advantages that fuel the Roanoke Region’s economic success,” said John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “The region will be well-served by Stephanie’s creativity and her passion for making an impact on our region.”

As director of marketing, she will implement the marketing strategies prescribed in the Partnership’s five-year plan, Thrive 2027. Long will design fresh new marketing initiatives to raise the profile of the region when it comes to innovation and economic growth. Additionally, she will work with Roanoke Outside to foster the growth of the regional outdoor economy, while also helping to develop the talent attraction and retention brand Get2KnowNoke.

Long comes to the Partnership with several years of marketing experience, most recently serving as the marketing coordinator with Roanoke Parks and Recreation (PLAY Roanoke) where she connected residents with their public spaces and one another while advocating for strong social infrastructure. Her role included managing their social media channels, coordinating design and printing of the quarterly PLAY Magazine, creating and placing print and digital collateral, managing PlayRoanoke.com, and more. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in English Education, both from Virginia Tech.

Long herself is a boomerang, making her uniquely positioned to tell the region’s narrative. “Roanoke’s story, positive momentum, and potential are what brought me back here from Charlotte eight years ago. Since then, it’s been my personal and professional mission to make people love it here as much as I do. I’ve spent the past several years telling the City of Roanoke’s story, and now I look forward to doing so on a regional scale.”

Long’s love of the region extends beyond her professional endeavors. She currently serves as the programs chair for American Advertising Federation (AAF) Roanoke where she works to bring relevant educational programs to creatives in the region. She also served as the vice president of the Square Society and is a graduate of Leadership Roanoke Valley.