Atlantic Constructors Builds on Growth with Expansion in Roanoke

Atlantic Constructors, Inc. (ACI), a leading commercial and industrial contractor with offices in Richmond, Roanoke and Hampton Roads, announces a major expansion of the company’s operations in Roanoke, punctuating almost a decade of significant growth serving clients in the Southwest Virginia region.

Starting in April 2022, the Roanoke team will conduct business in a newly renovated building at 1302 Rockland Avenue NW. This relocation doubles the size of ACI’s office and shop/warehouse space from 16,000 square feet to 32,000 square feet and streamlines operations by housing all operations under one roof. In addition, ACI purchased 18 acres surrounding the new location to allow for future expansion as needed.

Another highlight of ACI’s successful operations in Roanoke is a whopping increase in employees—from three in 2013 to 100 today—with more to come in 2022. The Roanoke team includes project managers, office personnel and tradespeople who work in the field on ACI’s growing portfolio of commercial and industrial contracting projects.

Mike Bowling, Roanoke Division Manager for ACI, shared some details about the company’s recent projects in the region. “We’ve been doing a lot of work at Virginia Tech and we just finished upgrading the campus chilled water plants at Holden Hall,” he said. “We were recently awarded the plumbing, mechanical and electrical contract for Tech’s Hitt Hall and we do a lot of regular maintenance for the university.”

He also noted that ACI won the contract for mechanical and plumbing work on Radford University’s new Center for Adaptive Innovation & Creativity building—ACI Roanoke’s largest-ever project at $20 million. Liberty University, Washington & Lee University, Carilion Health System and multiple hospitals in the HCA system, among many other entities, count on ACI for innovative solutions to their contracting needs. “In our facility, we can fabricate ductwork, piping, plumbing and steelwork to the client’s exact specifications and deliver those products to the construction site,” added Bowling. “The future is very bright and we have a lot of work coming up in 2022 and beyond.”

“In 2013, we opened our Roanoke Division, and in the years since we have grown substantially and successfully executed on many projects throughout the surrounding area,” said Terrence Kerner, President of Atlantic Constructors, Inc. “With smart and strategic growth, and a strong pipeline of regional projects on the horizon, we felt it was time to invest in a larger and more functional space for the good of our ACI team and for the customers we serve. This investment in Roanoke represents our commitment that ACI strives to be the employer of choice in the area. Further, we are grateful to all of our customers who have supported us along the way.”

City of Roanoke Economic Development Director Marc Nelson stated, “The City of Roanoke appreciates Atlantic Constructors, Inc.’s significant new investment in our city. ACI began its journey in the Roanoke Valley nine years ago with three employees. Today, that number totals 100 and is growing. For 65 years, ACI and its legacy companies have provided innovative and quality driven solutions in the industrial and services arena and we are pleased they have chosen to expand their offerings in the Roanoke Region.”

Atlantic Constructors, Inc. is a full service industrial and commercial contractor headquartered in Richmond, VA (Chesterfield County) with offices in Newport News, Roanoke, Sterling and Hampton Roads, VA. Our highly skilled team of over 1,000 employees serves customers throughout the mid-Atlantic region. For more information, visit www.acibuilds.com.