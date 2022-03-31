Virginia Tourism Corporation Announces Virginia Motorsports Heritage Trail

The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) has launched the Virginia Motorsports Heritage Trail, a major tourism development project connecting travelers to the rich and vibrant racing history throughout Virginia.

The newly created trail offers visitors a way to enjoy Virginia’s numerous racing destinations and see where some of the greatest NASCAR drivers compete, where influential people in racing such as Wendell Scott and Denny Hamlin got their start, and virtually visit historic and current tracks across Virginia.

“With about 20 tracks across the Commonwealth, fans can attend events almost any weekend of the year,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “The Virginia Motorsports Heritage Trail will allow travelers to experience the state in a new way by exploring the history behind the heart-pounding action fans experience.”

A bill introduced by Senator William M. Stanley Jr. (R-20) and approved by the Virginia General Assembly directed VTC to convene a group of stakeholders to initiate the creation, design, and implementation of a NASCAR and motor vehicle racing heritage trail for the promotion of tourism and economic development in Virginia.

“Virginia’s racing history is full of excitement and interesting information that many people simply do not know about,” said Stanley. “We have great race tours like the very popular SMART Modified Tour that holds races at tracks like South Boston Speedway, Dominion Raceway, Franklin County Speedway, and Motor Mile Speedway every year. The Virginia Motorsports Heritage Trail will showcase these incredible stories and draw more spectators and motorsports history lovers to the area for our network of tracks and attractions.”

Racing continues every weekend in the Summer and Fall. NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway August 13-14, and on August 20, fans will celebrate the official 65th Anniversary at South Boston Speedway. Catch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150 at Langley Speedway on August 27. This season, Martinsville Speedway is celebrating its 75th anniversary season, ending with the NASCAR Cup Series in Martinsville October 27-30.