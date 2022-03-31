SCOTT DREYER: 1.5 Years Later, NYT, WaPo, Others Admit Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal Is Real

It was October 24, 2020, and tensions were at a fevered pitch. The presidential election appeared neck and neck. The outcome seemed to hang by several slender threads in several “purple” swing states. Early voting was beginning in several states, and Election Day was just two weeks out. Many voters were still undecided. Then, out of the blue, the New York Post dropped a bombshell: Hunter Biden, son of the former vice president and current candidate, had left his laptop at a Delaware PC repair shop but never returned to claim it. Concerned, the shop owner had looked into it and realized it was full of shocking images, emails, and links to foreign governments and oligarchs. Most shocking of all, it belonged to Hunter Biden; all this gave it the nickname “The laptop from hell.”

The New York Post, established in 1801, is both America’s oldest continually-published newspaper and also the only remaining one begun by an American Founding Father: Alexander Hamilton.

Just as this story began to circulate among the population, Twitter almost immediately censored the New York Post’s story on their platform. Then, not content with narrow censorship, they upped the ante by shutting down the Post’s entire presence on Twitter, not allowing them to post anything. Facebook soon followed suit, censoring the story. To borrow Churchill’s graphic phrase, they wanted to “strangle it in the cradle.”

As more and more Americans are painfully coming to realize, many of the people who run and staff the legacy media such at The New York Times, Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC, NPR ad nauseam are not so much independent journalists as they are operatives for the Democrat Party masquerading as journalists. Rather than discuss or investigate the shocking story–as journalists worth their salt should do–they largely groupthink, knee-jerk dismissed it as “Russian disinformation.”

The Big Tech/Legacy Media combination of flat-out censorship and a dismissive pooh-poohing of the allegations did the trick. Joe Biden won the election! we are told. Moreover, with his 81 million votes, those same voices assured us that Biden was “the most popular president in history.”

Shortly after the election, a poll asked Biden voters if they had heard of the “laptop from hell.” Not surprisingly, and thanks to the combination of censorship and media blackout, most had not. Moreover, when told of the contents, a large number said they would not have voted for Biden, had they known of the scandal. But too late! Biden and crew were entrenched in the Executive Branch, and with their allies in the judiciary and Congress, (including Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine) began their dismantling of the foundations that have produced so much freedom and prosperity for so many for so long.

But fast-forward to this month. On March 16, 2022, The New York Times came to the realization that the laptop and its associated scandal are real, and not a result of “Russian disinformation.” A few days later, the Washington Post roused themselves to admit the same. Yesterday, CNN admitted–532 days after the initial story broke–that “the laptop from hell” is real. According to a Media Research Center story from March 28, it has been a whopping 259 days since the name “Hunter Biden” had even publicly crossed the lips of any reporters or anchors at ABC, CBS, NBC.

Anyway, now that at least the NYT and WaPo have admitted the Hunter Biden laptop story is real, I wonder if they and the other legacy media will be reporting any Breaking News about King Henry VIII getting his divorce?

–Scott Dreyer