Roanoke County to Unveil 200 Plan Draft Objectives

Roanoke County 200 Plan is a major update to the Comprehensive Plan. The 200 Plan expresses an overarching community vision as well as unique goals for 11 community planning areas within the County and the Town of Vinton.

Approximately 1,000 residents and community stakeholders have participated in the development of the Roanoke County 200 Plan so far. Roanoke County will host seven open house meetings throughout the County in April for citizens to review draft objectives based on the public input received throughout 2021.

“We invite Roanoke County residents, business owners, visitors and anyone interested in the future of the County to join us to review and comment on the new draft objectives that will help shape the community over the next 15 years,” said Philip Thompson, Director of Planning. “These draft objectives will impact future land use, natural and cultural resources, public facilities and services, and transportation infrastructure.”

All seven open house style meetings are from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Learn more about the Roanoke County 200 Plan at: www.roanokecountyva.gov/200plan. Contact the