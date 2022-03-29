Gainsboro Library Sponsors Reading From “UNA, Queen of Trouble”

The Gainsboro Branch of the Roanoke City Public Library will welcome the public to a reading of Mary Ellen Campagna’s new Y/A novel, UNA, Queen of Trouble, published by Gold King Diversity Publications, Inc.

The book is historical fiction, detailing the destruction that occurred as a result of Urban Renewal as remembered by a group of teens in the 1980s. It is dedicated to the memory of Evelyn Davis Bethel and Helen E. Davis, activists and civil rights pioneers in Roanoke; they were the sisters who helped to save the Gainsboro Library from destruction.

Campagna is a graduate of Hollins University and was a freelance reporter in the Roanoke Valley for over 25 years. She often covered controversial subjects.

A light lunch will be served at this event and there will be prizes. Gainsboro Library is located at: 15 Patton Ave, NW Roanoke, VA 24016