Former Roanoke Times Building Sells in Roanoke for $2.2MM

The former Roanoke Times Press Building located at 120 Salem Avenue in Roanoke has been sold according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer .

Belleview Investments LLC purchased the 51,087 square foot press production facility from BH Media Group, Inc. for $2,200,000 as a redevelopment opportunity. Belleview plans to redevelop the property for residential use. Preliminary development plans include approximately 70 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Construction crews will be dismantling the newspaper press building immediately.

Barry Ward of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.