54.3 F
Roanoke
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
HomeColumnistsDEVOTIONAL: Perspective Matters
Columnists

DEVOTIONAL: Perspective Matters

0

Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. – Colossians 3:2

Just now I went to visit a neighbor for the first time. While waiting on his doorstep, I was admiring the beautiful mountain view from his house. In fact, he has a splendid view of the hill that is right behind out home. “Hmm… I pondered. He has a grand view of that hill, but we don’t. I wonder why?” And then it hit me: “Because we’re too close.” Since he is across the street from the ridge and the yards are clear, he enjoys an unobstructed, panoramic view of the height. But when we look out our back windows, we see mainly trees.

We often associate closeness with being able to see well. With many things, if we cannot see or read it clearly, we try to bring it up close to our eyes. But sometimes in life, it’s the exact opposite. If we’re too close, we can’t see; thus, it takes some distance to observe some items. This is why many people, as they get older, gain perspectives and insights they didn’t have when younger. This is why one preacher says, “You can only live life forward, but you can only understand it backward.” Of course, not everyone gains insight with age. As another preacher put it, “Growing old is mandatory, but growing wise is voluntary.”

We see the value of perspective in today’s verse. “Set your minds” tells us to intentionally chose our perspective and mindset. Plus, it is a command, which means it’s in our power to do…if we want to. As you go through your daily life, is your main focus on the temporary things of this world, or the eternal riches of heaven? Think of the birds: while the chickens scratch in the dirt, confined to the barnyard and waiting to be someone’s chicken dinner, the eagle soars in the sky. Which do you want to be?

S.G.D.

Previous articleBlue Ridge Parkway Foundation to Host 25th Anniversary

Latest Columnist Posts

DEVOTIONAL: Be A Servant Leader

Then they spoke to him, saying, “If you will be a servant to this people today, and will serve them and grant them their...

DEVOTIONAL: How To Beat Burn-Out

Then he lay down under the bush and fell asleep. All at once an angel touched him and said, “Get up and eat.” He looked...

MKE KEELER: The Right People Were There

It was dumb luck the three of them were there when it happened. (Editor's note: Or was it?) Kira Turner is a graduate student at...

SCOTT DREYER: Saint Patrick Was Irish, Right?

This column was originally posted on March 17, 2021, in theroanokestar.com For he will order his angels to protect you wherever you go.  — Psalm 91:11...

White House Misdirection on Energy

Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine calls for the United States to respond with the diplomatic and economic tools we have in our...
© 2022 Whisper One Media