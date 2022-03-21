Virginia Museum of Transportation Names New Executive Director

The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc.’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Mendy Flynn as the Museum’s new executive director.

Flynn is experienced in administration and nonprofit management, having worked for both local non-profit and for-profit organizations during the past 35 years. She came to the Museum in September 2015 to work with Bev Fitzpatrick. Flynn started working in member and donor relations, then later added to her plate special events, rentals, community engagement, and human resources, amongst other responsibilities. She has served as deputy director since 2021 following the retirement of former deputy director, Don Moser in December 2020, and the departure of former executive director Christine Williams in June 2021.

Flynn hit the ground running in her previous role of deputy director, initiating a multitude of facility improvements, staffing reassignments, COVID mitigation, and securing of important grants.

“Over the past several months we have witnessed a flurry of positive activity and important accomplishments which cemented the Board’s confidence and support for Mendy,” said Museum President William H. Harris. “She has a deep love for the Museum and its collections, and it shows. Her innovative style and out of the box thinking are already paying dividends, along with her compassion, drive, and team building abilities. She has a keen sense of what the Museum can and should be to its members and visitors alike.”

According to Flynn, her first priority is to provide the best possible experience for visitors of all ages. “My goal is to continue moving the Museum forward by enhancing exhibits and programs to provide educational opportunities in an interactive way that engages visitors of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds. The main objective is to educate the public on transportation past and present … it’s diversity, it’s role in our everyday lives and industry, as well as technology and innovation … I’m greatly looking forward to increasing the Museum’s educational programs for both children and adults. Additionally, by utilizing the Museum as a venue for entertainment and rental opportunities, we want to attract people who may not ordinarily plan to visit, but through attendance at a concert or company party, they will be exposed to the Museum’s offerings and plan a return trip.”

Flynn is a native of Salem and a graduate of Salem High School. She attended Radford University and Longwood University.

The Museum receives visitors from across the nation and from around the world, Wednesday through Sunday.