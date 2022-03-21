Vinton Hosts Senior Living Expo March 22

The Vinton Chamber of Commerce will host a Senior Services EXPO Tomorrow, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, March 22, at the Vinton War Memorial at 814 Washington Avenue. There will be exhibits involving retirement, assisted living, aging in place, insurance, health screenings, hearing and vision tests, hospice care, etc. There will also be door prizes and goodie bags.

There will be a Tai Chi demonstration from 10:00-10:30 and Steppin’ in Time dancers from 11:00-12:30. A “Food On The Go” Food Truck will provide meals and snacks.