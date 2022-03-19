Cave Spring, Northside Lead Selections For Class-3 All-State Basketball Teams

The Virginia High School League announced its 2022 Class-3 All-State Basketball Team Friday afternoon. Petersburg 6ft-5 junior forward Chris Fields is the Class-3 Player of the Year, and Cave Spring head coach Jacob Gruse is the Class-3 Coach of the Year.

The Cave Spring Knights defeated the Petersburg Crimson Wave 76-75 in the Class-3 state championship game Thursday, March 10 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond. It was Cave Spring’s second state championship in three years following their title in 2020, and culminated a 29-1 record for the Knights. It was Cave Spring’s fifth basketball state championship in school history.

Northside won the Class 3 State Championship in 2019. The Vikings reached the 2022 state semifinals before being eliminated by Cave Spring 58-56.

Cave Spring senior Owyn Dawyot and junior Stark Jones joined Northside senior Ayrion Journiette on the 2022 Class-3 All-State First-Team. Northside junior Lawrence Cole was named to the 2022 All-State Second-Team.

Eight (8) players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State Team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).

Bill Turner