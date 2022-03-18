New Outdoor-Focused Nonprofit “The Wild Way” Now Enrolling Girls Ages 9-14

“The Wild Way” is a new nonprofit in Roanoke that provides expedition-based, outdoor experiences for girls of all backgrounds, experience levels, and incomes. The organization is currently enrolling girls ages 9-14.

Enrollment is now open for a special week-long unit that aligns with Roanoke City Public Schools’ spring break. Over five full days, girls will participate in fun and challenging outdoor activities, such as hiking, caving, and climbing.

The Wild Way is also offering a four-part rock climbing series in late May that includes indoor climbing, ropes courses, and outdoor climbing with certified guides. Programs also include a confidence-building curriculum, so that girls end the week feeling stronger and more resilient than ever.

Dates and How to Sign Up:

Why Get Girls Outside?