Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center Rescues / Re-nests Baby Owl

This baby owl came to The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Centers after its nest fell out of a tree in the Boones Mill area of Roanoke County after some high winds.

Given its young age they decided returning it to its nest would be the best course of action. When birds of prey are this young there’s a chance that they will imprint on the rehabbers and become non-releasable.

The Wildlife Center is grateful to private organizations like Elliot Utility and Electrical Services who donated their resources, time, and skills to help save this adorable baby owlet. The group is also thankful for the rescuer who found the owlet and supported the efforts to re-nest it.

Great Horned Owls are the largest owl in our area. They can weigh over 3 lbs, have a wingspan over 6 feet, and can live up to 25 years. A Great Horned Owl call sounds like “Hoo HooHoooooo HooHoo” and can be heard miles away in the still of the night. Even more impressive is that these owls can actually hear sounds up to 10 miles away.

To learn more about the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center or make a donation go to: https://swvawildlifecenter.org