Free Concert: A Celtic Celebration on March 15

Looking for some good Celtic music?

Wanting to support the local arts scene?

Seeking to get in the Saint Patrick’s Day vibe?

Then join “A Celtic Celebration” sponsored by the Roanoke Valley Community Band on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 7:00 pm. It will be held in the Hidden Valley High School Auditorium, 5000 Titan Trail, in Southwest Roanoke County.

In addition to the Celtic music, the evening will feature performances by Ardell Stone School of Dance and Tom Rogers, Bagpipes.

According to their website, the Roanoke Valley Community Band has the following goals:

To contribute positively to the musical environment of the area it serves, whether local, state or national, through a wide range of live performances for organizations, community groups and others as an outreach program.

To provide an opportunity for individual musical expression and growth among the membership.

To provide an opportunity for contact between and among musicians.

To reaffirm the community concert band position in American music.

To provide aid and assistance to public school instrumental music programs.

–Scott Dreyer